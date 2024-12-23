سعر Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD)
سعر Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00549515. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 2.98M. يتم تحديث سعر EQUAD مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Quadrant Protocol الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 212.00
- تغيير سعر Quadrant Protocol خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 543.18M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر EQUAD مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر EQUAD.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Quadrant Protocol مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Quadrant Protocol مقابل USD هو $ +0.0008895966 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Quadrant Protocol مقابل USD هو $ +0.0019530647 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Quadrant Protocol مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0008895966
|+16.19%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0019530647
|+35.54%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Quadrant Protocol: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
-4.93%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 EQUAD إلى AUD
A$0.0087372885
|1 EQUAD إلى GBP
￡0.0043411685
|1 EQUAD إلى EUR
€0.0052203925
|1 EQUAD إلى USD
$0.00549515
|1 EQUAD إلى MYR
RM0.024728175
|1 EQUAD إلى TRY
₺0.1933743285
|1 EQUAD إلى JPY
¥0.860760296
|1 EQUAD إلى RUB
₽0.56490142
|1 EQUAD إلى INR
₹0.466758041
|1 EQUAD إلى IDR
Rp88.6314392045
|1 EQUAD إلى PHP
₱0.3228400625
|1 EQUAD إلى EGP
￡E.0.279593232
|1 EQUAD إلى BRL
R$0.0333555605
|1 EQUAD إلى CAD
C$0.0078580645
|1 EQUAD إلى BDT
৳0.6539778015
|1 EQUAD إلى NGN
₦8.506382297
|1 EQUAD إلى UAH
₴0.2295324155
|1 EQUAD إلى VES
Bs0.28025265
|1 EQUAD إلى PKR
Rs1.5234204345
|1 EQUAD إلى KZT
₸2.8740184015
|1 EQUAD إلى THB
฿0.1880989845
|1 EQUAD إلى TWD
NT$0.1790869385
|1 EQUAD إلى CHF
Fr0.0048906835
|1 EQUAD إلى HKD
HK$0.0426973155
|1 EQUAD إلى MAD
.د.م0.055061403