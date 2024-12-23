سعر OneLedger (OLT)
سعر OneLedger (OLT) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00139421. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 602.34K. يتم تحديث سعر OLT مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق OneLedger الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 176.33K
- تغيير سعر OneLedger خلال اليوم هو +11.37%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 434.60M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر OLT مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر OLT.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر OneLedger مقابل USD هو $ +0.00014232 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر OneLedger مقابل USD هو $ +0.0025970607 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر OneLedger مقابل USD هو $ +0.0023603527 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر OneLedger مقابل USD هو $ +0.0008528838919535897 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00014232
|+11.37%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0025970607
|+186.27%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0023603527
|+169.30%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.0008528838919535897
|+157.55%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر OneLedger: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.98%
+11.37%
-14.29%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus. The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable. The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
|1 OLT إلى AUD
A$0.0022167939
|1 OLT إلى GBP
￡0.0011014259
|1 OLT إلى EUR
€0.0013244995
|1 OLT إلى USD
$0.00139421
|1 OLT إلى MYR
RM0.0062460608
|1 OLT إلى TRY
₺0.0490622499
|1 OLT إلى JPY
¥0.2180126177
|1 OLT إلى RUB
₽0.1434363248
|1 OLT إلى INR
₹0.1184939079
|1 OLT إلى IDR
Rp22.4872549163
|1 OLT إلى PHP
₱0.0817983007
|1 OLT إلى EGP
￡E.0.0708955785
|1 OLT إلى BRL
R$0.0084628547
|1 OLT إلى CAD
C$0.0019937203
|1 OLT إلى BDT
৳0.1658970479
|1 OLT إلى NGN
₦2.1548770339
|1 OLT إلى UAH
₴0.0582222096
|1 OLT إلى VES
Bs0.07110471
|1 OLT إلى PKR
Rs0.3864192436
|1 OLT إلى KZT
₸0.7291857721
|1 OLT إلى THB
฿0.0477935188
|1 OLT إلى TWD
NT$0.0455348986
|1 OLT إلى CHF
Fr0.0012408469
|1 OLT إلى HKD
HK$0.0108330117
|1 OLT إلى MAD
.د.م0.0139699842