سعر Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ)
سعر Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00476976. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 180.94K. يتم تحديث سعر CRYPTIQ مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Cryptiq browser الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 1.05K
- تغيير سعر Cryptiq browser خلال اليوم هو --
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 37.93M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر CRYPTIQ مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر CRYPTIQ.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Cryptiq browser مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Cryptiq browser مقابل USD هو $ -0.0009203137 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Cryptiq browser مقابل USD هو $ -0.0010088652 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Cryptiq browser مقابل USD هو $ -0.003716414614388753 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|--
|30 يوم
|$ -0.0009203137
|-19.29%
|60 يوم
|$ -0.0010088652
|-21.15%
|90 يوم
|$ -0.003716414614388753
|-43.79%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Cryptiq browser: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
--
--
0.00%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
What is the project about? Cryptiq Web3 Browser is a revolutionary web browser that prioritizes decentralization, privacy, and security. It offers users a seamless and efficient way to access the decentralized web, interact with blockchain networks, manage digital assets, and engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The browser is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their data and online interactions, ensuring privacy and protection from invasive tracking and malicious actors. What makes your project unique? What sets Cryptiq Web3 Browser apart is its integration of Web3 technology, which enables direct interaction with blockchain networks. This means users can seamlessly navigate the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, manage their digital assets, participate in smart contract transactions, and even engage in decentralized governance. The browser's commitment to user privacy, along with its focus on delivering fast and efficient browsing performance, further distinguishes it from traditional web browsers. History of your project: The history of the Cryptiq Web3 Browser project traces back to my journey as a skilled and experienced full stack developer and entrepreneur. With a background spanning the Technology, E-Commerce, and Financial sectors, I drew upon my expertise gained from Top Tier Investment Banks and a Leading Technology & E-Commerce Company. This diverse experience provided me with insights into innovation and creating solutions that drive positive change. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in successfully launching multiple applications that reflect my deep passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation. This passion has always driven me to create solutions that not only meet client needs but also surpass their expectations. Collaboration and teamwork have been essential aspects of my approach, recognizing that remarkable results are achieved through a supportive and collaborative environment. Before entering the tech and business world, I enjoyed a successful career as a Music Producer and DJ, crafting Top 10 tracks that resonated with audiences across the globe. This background in the creative industry added a unique perspective to my problem-solving approach, allowing me to think creatively and approach challenges from diverse angles. With my transition from a Music Producer and DJ to a full stack developer, entrepreneur, and manager, I am now fully committed to utilizing my multifaceted skill set to create products that carry meaningful impact. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project emerged as a culmination of my experiences, aiming to revolutionize the browsing experience through decentralized principles, enhanced privacy, and seamless user engagement. As I embark on this new chapter, my dedication to continuous learning and driving positive change remains unwavering. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project represents an exciting endeavor that aligns with my values of innovation, collaboration, and fostering growth. I am enthusiastic about the project's future, as it evolves to meet the ever-changing landscape of the Web3 ecosystem while upholding the principles that have guided my career journey. What’s next for your project? The project's future involves continuous innovation and improvement. Regular updates and security enhancements are expected to keep users up-to-date with the latest advancements in web technology and security measures. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Cryptiq Web3 Browser will adapt to new trends and technologies, striving to remain at the forefront of decentralized browsing experiences. The project will also expand its features, integrations, and user engagement to stay aligned with the changing needs of its community. What can your token be used for? Rewarding Engagement: Tokens could be used to incentivize users to interact with the browser, engage with dApps, and contribute to the community. Access to Premium Features: Tokens might grant users access to premium features or services within the browser. Decentralized Governance: Tokens could be used for voting and decision-making in the development and evolution of the browser.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى AUD
A$0.0075839184
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى GBP
￡0.0037681104
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى EUR
€0.004531272
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى USD
$0.00476976
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى MYR
RM0.02146392
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى TRY
₺0.1672754832
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى JPY
¥0.7461812544
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى RUB
₽0.4902836304
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى INR
₹0.4051434144
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى IDR
Rp76.9316021328
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى PHP
₱0.2806049808
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى EGP
￡E.0.2426853888
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى BRL
R$0.0290001408
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى CAD
C$0.0068207568
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى BDT
৳0.5676491376
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى NGN
₦7.3720933584
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى UAH
₴0.1992328752
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى VES
Bs0.24325776
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى PKR
Rs1.3223205648
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى KZT
₸2.4946321776
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى THB
฿0.163125792
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى TWD
NT$0.1556372688
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى CHF
Fr0.0042450864
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى HKD
HK$0.0370610352
|1 CRYPTIQ إلى MAD
.د.م0.0477929952