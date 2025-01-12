سعر BluffCat (BLUFF)
سعر BluffCat (BLUFF) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 78.70K. يتم تحديث سعر BLUFF مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق BluffCat الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 507.03
- تغيير سعر BluffCat خلال اليوم هو -0.41%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 999.99M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BLUFF مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BLUFF.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر BluffCat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر BluffCat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر BluffCat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر BluffCat مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.41%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|-12.32%
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|-54.64%
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر BluffCat: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-2.21%
-0.41%
-14.62%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Bluffcat, the memecoin designed to provide access to secure and exclusive poker games.Using an Established Poker Platform To launch our project, we are leveraging an existing, widely-used, and secure poker platform. This allows us to offer our first games while we develop our own infrastructure. Token Launch & Distribution The launch of our token will be conducted with full transparency regarding its distribution, ensuring the stability of the project and building investor confidence. Community Development & Awareness Our efforts will focus on building a strong community and raising awareness of the project through communication campaigns. Listing on Coingecko and Coinmarketcap, along with basic marketing efforts to support the project launch. Phase 2: Platform Expansion & Development (Q1 2025) Development of Our Own Poker Platform We will begin the development of our own poker platform, including design, user experience (UX), and secure blockchain integration. A dedicated technical team will be assembled to create a unique experience for players. Community-Based Features Engage users to gather feedback and design features that meet player expectations. Beta Testing Phase Launching a beta version of the platform to a select group from the community to test features, gather feedback, and optimize the platform before the official launch. Phase 3: Official Launch of BluffCat Poker (Q2-Q3 2025) Full Platform Launch After the testing phase, the full launch of our poker platform will include complete integration of crypto transactions. We will offer poker games, tournaments, and a rewards system to incentivize players. Token Utilization Tokens can be used for game fees, tournaments, and rewards, increasing their value for users and investors. Strategic Partnerships Establish partnerships with other crypto projects and events to broaden the audience and strengthen the ecosystem. Phase 4: Diversification & New Game Formats (Q4 2025) Exclusive Tournaments & Special Events Launch of unique tournaments and special events to attract players of all levels and promote our platform more broadly. AI Optimization for Enhanced Gameplay Utilize artificial intelligence to improve gameplay fluidity, security, and overall player experience, optimizing the gaming conditions. Social Features Integrating social features like live chat, private clubs, and leaderboards to strengthen community engagement. Phase 5: Long-Term Vision (2026 and Beyond) BluffCat Ecosystem Continuously enhancing the poker platform with new features, social elements, and integration with other gaming ecosystems.
