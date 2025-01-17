سعر BEINGAI (BEING_AI)
سعر BEINGAI (BEING_AI) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00171513. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 1.72M. يتم تحديث سعر BEING_AI مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق BEINGAI الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 879.26K
- تغيير سعر BEINGAI خلال اليوم هو +40.02%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 1000.00M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر BEING_AI مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر BEING_AI.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر BEINGAI مقابل USD هو $ +0.00049025 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر BEINGAI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر BEINGAI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر BEINGAI مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ +0.00049025
|+40.02%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر BEINGAI: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
-22.38%
+40.02%
-16.38%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 BEING_AI إلى AUD
A$0.0027613593
|1 BEING_AI إلى GBP
￡0.0013892553
|1 BEING_AI إلى EUR
€0.0016636761
|1 BEING_AI إلى USD
$0.00171513
|1 BEING_AI إلى MYR
RM0.007718085
|1 BEING_AI إلى TRY
₺0.0609385689
|1 BEING_AI إلى JPY
¥0.266531202
|1 BEING_AI إلى RUB
₽0.1777217706
|1 BEING_AI إلى INR
₹0.1484959554
|1 BEING_AI إلى IDR
Rp28.1168807472
|1 BEING_AI إلى PHP
₱0.1004551641
|1 BEING_AI إلى EGP
￡E.0.086442552
|1 BEING_AI إلى BRL
R$0.0103593852
|1 BEING_AI إلى CAD
C$0.0024526359
|1 BEING_AI إلى BDT
৳0.2085255054
|1 BEING_AI إلى NGN
₦2.667370176
|1 BEING_AI إلى UAH
₴0.0723441834
|1 BEING_AI إلى VES
Bs0.09261702
|1 BEING_AI إلى PKR
Rs0.4784183622
|1 BEING_AI إلى KZT
₸0.909876465
|1 BEING_AI إلى THB
฿0.0590862285
|1 BEING_AI إلى TWD
NT$0.0564449283
|1 BEING_AI إلى CHF
Fr0.0015607683
|1 BEING_AI إلى HKD
HK$0.0133437114
|1 BEING_AI إلى MAD
.د.م0.0172542078