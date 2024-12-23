سعر Augur (REP)
سعر Augur (REP) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.501114. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 4.02M. يتم تحديث سعر REP مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Augur الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 62.27K
- تغيير سعر Augur خلال اليوم هو -2.80%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 8.03M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر REP مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر REP.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Augur مقابل USD هو $ -0.0144739329755132 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Augur مقابل USD هو $ -0.1017180239 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Augur مقابل USD هو $ +0.3913664760 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Augur مقابل USD هو $ +0.2021864800610284 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ -0.0144739329755132
|-2.80%
|30 يوم
|$ -0.1017180239
|-20.29%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.3913664760
|+78.10%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.2021864800610284
|+67.64%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Augur: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+0.19%
-2.80%
-22.24%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Augur is a trustless, decentralized platform for prediction markets. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Prediction markets are markets created to trade the probability of an event happening. The market prices indicate what the crowd thinks the probability of an event happening. Predictive markets have shown to have been effective in accurately forecasting many results however it is still not widely used due to the many regulatory hurdles involved in setting up such a market. Augur aims to set up such a market in a decentralized manner. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Augur REP is the gambling cryptocurrency. It’s the crypto token you can use to bet on sporting events, political outcomes, economies and just about everything else in the prediction markets. Online gambling is a $52 billion a year industry. At its founding the project included Intrade founder Ron Bernstein, Robin Hanson, and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisers. In April 2015, Augur's first contract was uploaded to the Ethereum network.The first beta version was released in March 2016. In October 2016, all the reputation tokens that were for sale during the 2015 crowdfunding campaign were distributed to their owners on the live Ethereum network and the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Poloniex and Kraken, added support for these tokens on their trading platforms. The project was delayed until it was launched in July 2018.
|1 REP إلى AUD
A$0.79677126
|1 REP إلى GBP
￡0.39588006
|1 REP إلى EUR
€0.4760583
|1 REP إلى USD
$0.501114
|1 REP إلى MYR
RM2.255013
|1 REP إلى TRY
₺17.62919052
|1 REP إلى JPY
¥78.36921846
|1 REP إلى RUB
₽51.49948578
|1 REP إلى INR
₹42.56462316
|1 REP إلى IDR
Rp8,082.48273942
|1 REP إلى PHP
₱29.48554776
|1 REP إلى EGP
￡E.25.49166918
|1 REP إلى BRL
R$3.04677312
|1 REP إلى CAD
C$0.71659302
|1 REP إلى BDT
৳59.63757714
|1 REP إلى NGN
₦775.71444972
|1 REP إلى UAH
₴20.93153178
|1 REP إلى VES
Bs25.556814
|1 REP إلى PKR
Rs138.92383422
|1 REP إلى KZT
₸262.08763314
|1 REP إلى THB
฿17.13308766
|1 REP إلى TWD
NT$16.35134982
|1 REP إلى CHF
Fr0.44599146
|1 REP إلى HKD
HK$3.89365578
|1 REP إلى MAD
.د.م5.02116228