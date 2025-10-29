سعر ApexToken (APX)
+0.04%
+0.96%
-15.80%
-15.80%
سعر ApexToken (APX) في الوقت الحقيقي هو --. على مدار الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، تم تداول APX بين أدنى سعر $ 0 وأعلى سعر $ 0، مما يدل على تقلبات السوق النشطة، أعلى سعر لـAPX على الإطلاق هو $ 0.00208163، في حين أن أدنى سعر على الإطلاق هو $ 0.
فيما يتعلق بالأداء قصير الأجل، فقد تغير APX +0.04% على مدار الساعة الماضية، +0.96% على مدار 24 ساعة، و -15.80% في آخر 7 أيام. وهذا يوفر لك نظرة عامة سريعة على أحدث اتجاهات الأسعار وديناميكيات السوق على MEXC.
القيمة السوقية الحالية لـ ApexToken هي $ 883.77K، مع حجم تداول على مدار 24 ساعة --. العرض المتداول لـ APX يبلغ 938.53M، مع إجمالي عرض 29988628022.77815. قيمته المخفضة بالكامل (FDV) هي $ 28.24M.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر ApexToken مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر ApexToken مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر ApexToken مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر ApexToken مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|+0.96%
|30 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|60 يوم
|$ 0
|--
|90 يوم
|$ 0
|--
ApexToken (APX) is the native utility token of the ApexProject, a decentralized ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain technologies. It is designed to support transactions, staking, governance, and rewards across the Apex ecosystem. Through APX, users can participate in community-driven innovation, contribute to decision-making, and access AI-powered services that aim to create a sustainable digital economy.
Launch and Technology
ApexToken was launched in January 2024 on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20). The token contract provides compatibility with the BNB ecosystem and access to decentralized applications built on that network. The token supply is capped at approximately 29.9 billion APX, with a portion allocated to circulating supply and the remainder distributed through ecosystem incentives, staking, and development initiatives.
The technical foundation of ApexToken connects blockchain transparency with AI-powered models. A central element of this design is the “Neuron” framework—AI-powered nodes that generate decentralized predictions and data analysis. These neurons enable distributed decision-making, moving predictive modeling away from centralized providers toward a more community-governed model.
Mission and Objectives
The mission of ApexProject is to bridge AI and blockchain to encourage community participation and innovation. The project’s objectives focus on: • Democratizing access to AI by integrating predictive modeling into blockchain infrastructure. • Promoting transparent and decentralized governance through token-based voting. • Establishing a sustainable digital economy in which users are rewarded for participation and contribution.
By integrating AI capabilities with decentralized finance, ApexProject aims to address inefficiencies in predictive analytics and create a framework where individuals and organizations can both benefit from and contribute to machine learning outcomes.
Real-World Applications
APX serves as the primary utility token within the Apex ecosystem. Its functions extend across several use cases: • AI-driven predictions: APX powers decentralized platforms where users can access, contribute to, and validate AI models for forecasting across finance, logistics, and other industries. • DeFi participation: Holders can stake APX, provide liquidity, and earn rewards, enabling participation in decentralized financial activities. • Governance: APX enables community members to vote on development proposals, protocol upgrades, and allocation of resources. • Blockchain applications: The token supports integration into supply chain monitoring, digital identity management, and other use cases that benefit from blockchain transparency combined with AI-driven insights.
These applications demonstrate ApexToken’s role as more than a transactional asset, positioning it as a tool for active participation in shaping the ecosystem.
Founders and Team
ApexToken was founded by Abhijith Mani and Muziwandile Arthur, who lead a development team with expertise in blockchain engineering, AI modeling, and decentralized systems. The project benefits from backing by venture capital groups based in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and Europe, providing both financial support and strategic partnerships.
The team’s stated vision is to create an ecosystem where blockchain infrastructure and AI-driven predictions reinforce one another, allowing for open innovation and broader adoption of decentralized technology.
Ecosystem Development
The roadmap for ApexToken includes the expansion of AI-powered Neurons, further integration with DeFi protocols, and broader adoption of APX in real-world applications. The project emphasizes community involvement, encouraging stakeholders to participate in governance, contribute to AI model development, and engage with decentralized applications built on the platform.
By combining blockchain’s transparency with AI’s predictive potential, ApexToken aims to build a digital economy in which incentives and governance are distributed to participants rather than concentrated in centralized entities.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
كم ستكون قيمة ApexToken (APX) بقيمة USD غدًا، أو الأسبوع القادم، أو الشهر القادم؟ ما هي قيمة أصولك ApexToken (APX) في عام 2025 أو 2026 أو 2027 أو 2028 - أو حتى بعد 10 أو 20 عامًا من الآن؟ استخدم أداة توقعات الأسعار الخاصة بنا لاستكشاف كل من توقعات الصفقات القصيرة والطويلة ApexToken.
تحقق الآن من توقعات سعر ApexToken!
يمكن أن يوفر فهم توكنوميكس ApexToken (APX) رؤية أعمق لقيمتها على المدى الطويل وإمكانات نموها. من كيفية توزيع التوكنات إلى كيفية إدارة العرض، تكشف توكنوميكس عن الهيكل الأساسي لاقتصاد المشروع. تعرف على توكنوميكس APX والتوكن الشاملة الآن!
|الوقت (UTC+8)
|نوع
|معلومات
|10-28 21:35:49
|تحديثات المجال
بعض عملات meme في النظام البيئي سولانا تظهر مكاسب كبيرة اليوم، CHILLHOUSE يرتفع بأكثر من 130% في يوم واحد
|10-28 14:23:33
|تحديثات المجال
عائد البيتكوين لشهر أكتوبر هذا العام يُقدر مؤقتاً بنسبة 0.39%، مقارنة بمتوسط العائد التاريخي البالغ 21.89%
|10-27 21:40:25
|تحديثات المجال
كوين شيرز: منتجات استثمار الأصول الرقمية شهدت تدفقات صافية بقيمة 921 مليون دولار الأسبوع الماضي
|10-27 16:29:31
|تحديثات المجال
رأس مال سوق تداول ZEC يقترب من 6 مليار دولار، ويصل إلى أعلى مستوى جديد على الإطلاق
|10-26 23:17:37
|تحديثات المجال
البيتكوين يرتد متجاوزًا 113,000 دولار، والإيثريوم يخترق حاجز 4,000 دولار
|10-26 19:10:22
|تحديثات المجال
مدفوعًا بانتشار "PING" بشكل فيروسي، تضاعف عدد معاملات x402 وعناوين التداول عشرات المرات
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
العملات المشفرة الرائجة حاليًا والتي تحظى باهتمام كبير في السوق
العملات المشفرة ذات أعلى حجم تداول
العملات المشفرة المدرجة مؤخرًا والمتاحة للتداول
أبرز ارتفاعات الكريبتو اليوم
AEGIS
AEGIS
+2,850.50%
Jump Tom
JUMP
+323.07%
Piggycell
PIGGY
+207.60%
QBOT AI TRADING
QBOT
+181.81%
Cryvantis
CRYVANTIS
+92.40%