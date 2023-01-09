mc_price_introduce_title

Pivot is the world's largest investment and communication platform for blockchains, dedicated to providing users with real-time comprehensive cryptocurrency market, information, trading one-stop service. Pivot hopes to help investors better manage and invest in blockchain assets through financial technology. PVT will be used as the only token in the Pivot ecosystem, and PVT will also be used as gas and pledge in the platform and partner services. Pivot will use 30% service fee and game revenue to buyback PVT, and all PVT that is bought back will be burned. Up to now, Pivot has received investments from well-known investment institutions such as Binance Labs, Huobi Eco, INBlockchain, LD Capital, and LinkVC. According to Google Play data, Pivot has a total of 3.62 million users, and users have covered 232 countries and regions.

