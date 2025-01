什麼是WeeDE ($WEEDE)

JaWeeDE Introduction A pioneer in decentralized finance and the legal cannabis industry in Germany, providing a platform for consumers, members, & crypto enthusiasts to participate in the growing cannabis ecosystem from anywhere in the world. Vision Create a vibrant, community-driven cannabis ecosystem where members, stakeholders, and $WeeDE token owners can participate and benefit from the emerging German Cannabis Industry's growth with future expansion plans throughout Europe. Key Components $WeeDE token, Grow-Ops, Compassion Clubs & BoeFam Wellness CBD products marketed throughout Germany for a unique customer experience that promotes transparency, accessibility, and affordability in the cannabis industry.

WeeDE ($WEEDE) 資源 官網