什麼是Universal Operating System ($UOS)

The Universal Operating System ($UOS) is a blockchain project designed to integrate human creativity with AI capabilities in a decentralized framework. Launched on November 18, 2024, $UOS aims to empower users to interact with AI agents, contribute to their development, and participate in a shared ecosystem. The project explores innovative applications such as autonomous AI swarms to create memecoins and other intelligent agents, offering both creative and practical solutions. With 1,670 holders and a growing Discord community of over 250 members, $UOS represents a collaborative approach to shaping the future of decentralized AI.

Universal Operating System ($UOS) 資源 白皮書 官網