什麼是TRUST (TRUST)

The Trust Game is an on-chain social experiment built on the Solana blockchain where 50 key public crypto figures receive an airdrop equivalent to 1% of the $TRUST token supply. The game tests who can be trusted to hold or burn their tokens and who will jeet their allocation for quick profits. The aim of the trust game is to identify the Gigachads who hold or burn and expose the jeeters in the crypto twitter community publicly through a dashboard that tracks all transactions in real-time.

