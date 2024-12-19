Ternoa 價格 (CAPS)
今天 Ternoa (CAPS) 的實時價格爲 0.00541115 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 9.39M USD。CAPS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Ternoa 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 549.77K USD
- Ternoa 當天價格變化爲 -0.04%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.75B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CAPS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CAPS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Ternoa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Ternoa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0050264053。
在過去60天內，Ternoa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0059321533。
在過去90天內，Ternoa 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0025964061740782235。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.04%
|30天
|$ +0.0050264053
|+92.89%
|60天
|$ +0.0059321533
|+109.63%
|90天
|$ +0.0025964061740782235
|+92.24%
Ternoa 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+1.39%
-0.04%
-1.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CAPS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0086037285
|1 CAPS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0042748085
|1 CAPS 兌換 EUR
€0.005194704
|1 CAPS 兌換 USD
$0.00541115
|1 CAPS 兌換 MYR
RM0.024350175
|1 CAPS 兌換 TRY
₺0.1897690305
|1 CAPS 兌換 JPY
¥0.8496046615
|1 CAPS 兌換 RUB
₽0.5610821435
|1 CAPS 兌換 INR
₹0.460488865
|1 CAPS 兌換 IDR
Rp88.707362856
|1 CAPS 兌換 PHP
₱0.319582519
|1 CAPS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2754816465
|1 CAPS 兌換 BRL
R$0.033440907
|1 CAPS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0077379445
|1 CAPS 兌換 BDT
৳0.6466865365
|1 CAPS 兌換 NGN
₦8.4023796085
|1 CAPS 兌換 UAH
₴0.227160077
|1 CAPS 兌換 VES
Bs0.2705575
|1 CAPS 兌換 PKR
Rs1.5059771565
|1 CAPS 兌換 KZT
₸2.8389598475
|1 CAPS 兌換 THB
฿0.186901121
|1 CAPS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1765658245
|1 CAPS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0048159235
|1 CAPS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0420446355
|1 CAPS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0542738345