什麼是SOLID ($SOLID)

Solana ID is a decentralized identity platform built exclusively for the Solana ecosystem. It links users' digital footprints to their crypto wallets, assigning a unique SOLID score that reflects wallet quality and engagement. This score unlocks a variety of exclusive rewards and perks from partnered Solana projects, rewarding users based on their on-chain activity. Powered by the $SOLID token, Solana ID not only provides valuable insights for individuals and projects but also fosters a vibrant community by offering tailored incentives. With our upcoming beta launch, Solana ID aims to enhance user experiences and drive active participation within the Solana ecosystem.

SOLID ($SOLID) 資源 官網