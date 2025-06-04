Shockwaves 價格 (NEUROS)
今天 Shockwaves (NEUROS) 的實時價格爲 0.00216824 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 78.11K USD。NEUROS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Shockwaves 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Shockwaves 當天價格變化爲 +0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 36.02M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 NEUROS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 NEUROS 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Shockwaves 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Shockwaves 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009796908。
在過去60天內，Shockwaves 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009437702。
在過去90天內，Shockwaves 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.004019247587197。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0009796908
|-45.18%
|60天
|$ -0.0009437702
|-43.52%
|90天
|$ -0.004019247587197
|-64.95%
Shockwaves 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.07%
+0.00%
-0.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? NEUROS is the primary token of Shockwaves, an online blockchain game designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience through its innovative blend of AI-driven NFTs, algorithmically generated cities, and music-infused gameplay. What makes your project unique? The use of AI in a blockchain game solves several central issues Web3 games and metaverses have, namely the blockchain user adoption problem and the selling pressure caused by players who only want to earn. Through its unique gameplay, Shockwaves appeals to users both within and outside the blockchain space. History of your project. Based in Switzerland, the NEUROS team of engineers has extensive experience in the development of AI, as well as technically challenging Web2 and Web3 games. What’s next for your project? The aim of the NEUROS project is to blur the distinction between human players and AIs in the game itself and its economy by giving AIs similar power of action to their human counterparts. What can your token be used for? NEUROS serves as the primary token of Shockwaves. The NEUROS can also be staked to receive rewards in the form of NFTs with in-game utility, as well as additional tokens. Token holders can also participate in the governance of the project by voting for important project decisions and community proposals.
