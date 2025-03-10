QuStream 價格 (QST)
今天 QuStream (QST) 的實時價格爲 0.00126732 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.26M USD。QST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
QuStream 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 119.74K USD
- QuStream 當天價格變化爲 -29.20%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.99M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，QuStream 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000522694395558147。
在過去30天內，QuStream 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，QuStream 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，QuStream 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000522694395558147
|-29.20%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QuStream 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.37%
-29.20%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
QuStream (QST) Project Description QuStream is a Layer 1 blockchain built to provide quantum-safe encryption for securing digital assets, transactions, and sensitive data against future quantum computing threats. The project was founded by Adrian Neal, a blockchain security expert with extensive experience in cryptography and cybersecurity. After witnessing firsthand the vulnerabilities in existing cryptographic models, Neal set out to develop a blockchain network that could withstand the rapidly advancing capabilities of quantum computers. The solution developed by him currently holds the highest quantum resistance in the world, at 504 bits quantum hardness. At the core of QuStream is its patent-pending encryption algorithm, designed to eliminate the risks associated with fixed private keys. Traditional blockchain encryption relies on static key pairs that, once exposed, compromise entire accounts. QuStream replaces this with a dynamic private key system, where a new, cryptographically linked key is generated for each use. This approach significantly enhances security by preventing private key reuse, reducing the attack surface for quantum and classical adversaries. QuStream operates on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, with decentralized validator nodes that distribute these dynamic private keys while maintaining complete privacy and security. The network employs a sharded infrastructure, ensuring scalability and high transaction throughput without sacrificing decentralization. The QST token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, used for transaction processing, validator staking, and governance. Initially launched on Solana, QST will undergo a 1:1 migration to the native QuStream blockchain upon its mainnet deployment. Beyond blockchain applications, QuStream's encryption technology is designed for financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, enterprise security solutions, and government-level data protection. By integrating post-quantum cryptography, QuStream aims to set a new standard for long-term blockchain security in a quantum-powered world.
