Quick Intel 價格 (QKNTL)
今天 Quick Intel (QKNTL) 的實時價格爲 0.01555928 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.24M USD。QKNTL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Quick Intel 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.91K USD
- Quick Intel 當天價格變化爲 -6.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 79.96M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QKNTL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QKNTL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Quick Intel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00108997421995493。
在過去30天內，Quick Intel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0065303247。
在過去60天內，Quick Intel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0022609936。
在過去90天內，Quick Intel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00041769942106387。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00108997421995493
|-6.54%
|30天
|$ -0.0065303247
|-41.97%
|60天
|$ +0.0022609936
|+14.53%
|90天
|$ -0.00041769942106387
|-2.61%
Quick Intel 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.33%
-6.54%
-40.66%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? QUICKI is a suite of safety and security multi-chain tools, with first of its kind scam detection mechanisms for Blockchain, keeping Web3 safer! While other scanners do similar scans, the date is not in real-time. QUICKI scans the asset in real-time at the time of scan to provide an accurate result without stale data. With investors using QUICKI to scan projects before they invest, they get a wholeistic view of that token like taxes, honeypot check, locked liquidity, hidden owner, hidden malicious functions, hidden contract modifiers, and more. Quicki also has a Dashboard that is a one-stop shop for new and existing tokens across chains, directly integrated with the Quicki Scan to quickly spot scams and avoid them. What makes your project unique? QUICKI has created the first of its kind tool that scans down to the contract and alerts on malicious code. History of your project. Launched on February 11th, 2023, and have done over 5 thousand scans on tokens. What’s next for your project? QUICKI’s future plans include expanding to support more chains and become the defacto in safety and security in web3. What can your token be used for? The token can be used to unlock tier levels on the platform that unlocks additional features.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 QKNTL 兌換 AUD
A$0.0247392552
|1 QKNTL 兌換 GBP
￡0.0122918312
|1 QKNTL 兌換 EUR
€0.0149369088
|1 QKNTL 兌換 USD
$0.01555928
|1 QKNTL 兌換 MYR
RM0.07001676
|1 QKNTL 兌換 TRY
₺0.5456639496
|1 QKNTL 兌換 JPY
¥2.4401618824
|1 QKNTL 兌換 RUB
₽1.6125637792
|1 QKNTL 兌換 INR
₹1.3239391352
|1 QKNTL 兌換 IDR
Rp255.0701231232
|1 QKNTL 兌換 PHP
₱0.9193978552
|1 QKNTL 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.7921229448
|1 QKNTL 兌換 BRL
R$0.0972455
|1 QKNTL 兌換 CAD
C$0.0222497704
|1 QKNTL 兌換 BDT
৳1.8594895528
|1 QKNTL 兌換 NGN
₦24.1602943912
|1 QKNTL 兌換 UAH
₴0.6531785744
|1 QKNTL 兌換 VES
Bs0.777964
|1 QKNTL 兌換 PKR
Rs4.3303032168
|1 QKNTL 兌換 KZT
₸8.163176252
|1 QKNTL 兌換 THB
฿0.5371063456
|1 QKNTL 兌換 TWD
NT$0.5075437136
|1 QKNTL 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0138477592
|1 QKNTL 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1208956056
|1 QKNTL 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1560595784