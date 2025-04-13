QudeAI Framework 價格 (QUDE)
今天 QudeAI Framework (QUDE) 的實時價格爲 0.0001985 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 188.84K USD。QUDE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
QudeAI Framework 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- QudeAI Framework 當天價格變化爲 +19.97%
- 其循環供應量爲 957.87M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 QUDE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 QUDE 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，QudeAI Framework 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，QudeAI Framework 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，QudeAI Framework 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，QudeAI Framework 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+19.97%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
QudeAI Framework 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.22%
+19.97%
-10.81%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品,並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力,並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降,也可能上升,而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。
|1 QUDE 兌換 VND
₫5.0897385
|1 QUDE 兌換 AUD
A$0.000315615
|1 QUDE 兌換 GBP
￡0.00015086
|1 QUDE 兌換 EUR
€0.00017468
|1 QUDE 兌換 USD
$0.0001985
|1 QUDE 兌換 MYR
RM0.00087737
|1 QUDE 兌換 TRY
₺0.00752712
|1 QUDE 兌換 JPY
¥0.028486735
|1 QUDE 兌換 RUB
₽0.01651123
|1 QUDE 兌換 INR
₹0.01706306
|1 QUDE 兌換 IDR
Rp3.30833201
|1 QUDE 兌換 KRW
₩0.281959325
|1 QUDE 兌換 PHP
₱0.01135023
|1 QUDE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.01017908
|1 QUDE 兌換 BRL
R$0.00116321
|1 QUDE 兌換 CAD
C$0.00027393
|1 QUDE 兌換 BDT
৳0.024068125
|1 QUDE 兌換 NGN
₦0.31557927
|1 QUDE 兌換 UAH
₴0.008200035
|1 QUDE 兌換 VES
Bs0.0140935
|1 QUDE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.055538315
|1 QUDE 兌換 KZT
₸0.10237042
|1 QUDE 兌換 THB
฿0.006643795
|1 QUDE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.006425445
|1 QUDE 兌換 AED
د.إ0.000728495
|1 QUDE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000160785
|1 QUDE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.001538375
|1 QUDE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.00184208
|1 QUDE 兌換 MXN
$0.00402955