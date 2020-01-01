Qubit The Quantum Dog（QUBIT）資訊

Qubit the dog, a loyal companion on the Google blockchain frontier, spends its days fetching quantum insights and sniffing out the future of decentralized tech. When not pondering entanglement and superposition, Qubit enjoys chasing cosmic treats and wagging its tail at the edges of possibility. Qubit the dog is a mascot associated with Google's Quantum AI team, known for his appearances in interviews and promotional materials related to quantum computing. His presence adds a whimsical touch to complex topics, making quantum computing more approachable.