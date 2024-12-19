Quadrant Protocol 價格 (EQUAD)
今天 Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD) 的實時價格爲 0.00549515 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 2.98M USD。EQUAD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Quadrant Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 212.00 USD
- Quadrant Protocol 當天價格變化爲 -5.80%
- 其循環供應量爲 543.18M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EQUAD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EQUAD 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Quadrant Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000338958163440626。
在過去30天內，Quadrant Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008482187。
在過去60天內，Quadrant Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0019219814。
在過去90天內，Quadrant Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000338958163440626
|-5.80%
|30天
|$ +0.0008482187
|+15.44%
|60天
|$ +0.0019219814
|+34.98%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Quadrant Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-5.80%
-4.93%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
