什麼是Pumpkin (PKIN)

We are a project made in support of Pnuts Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary created by Mark Longo, which is where his rescue donkey "Pumpkin" resides. Mark Longo was the owner of Pnut the squirrel before Pnut was taken and euthanized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Pnut the squirrel was popular on many Social Media platforms, and the revenue from allowed Mark to fund the Freedom Farm Animal Sanctuary in rescuing animals, but now that Pnut is gone Mark needs help. There is a movement of support to help mark carry this weight and we wish to use our community to do our part. We want our token and community to grow so we can keep helping Mark support his Animal Sanctuary.

