Position 價格 (POSI)
今天 Position (POSI) 的實時價格爲 0.00753697 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 457.40K USD。POSI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Position 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.45K USD
- Position 當天價格變化爲 -3.88%
- 其循環供應量爲 60.66M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 POSI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 POSI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Position 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000304673530152781。
在過去30天內，Position 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0023670653。
在過去60天內，Position 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012840487。
在過去90天內，Position 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000988599116527089。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000304673530152781
|-3.88%
|30天
|$ +0.0023670653
|+31.41%
|60天
|$ +0.0012840487
|+17.04%
|90天
|$ +0.000988599116527089
|+15.10%
Position 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.86%
-3.88%
-1.24%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Position Exchange is the new Decentralized Trading Protocol, powered by a vAMM and operating on Binance Smart Chain initially, aiming to bridge the gap between people and the cryptocurrency markets and enhance trading experiences. The protocol offers easy and accessible Derivatives Trading in which users can trade Crypto Derivatives Products fully on-chain transparently and trustless, with high security, and privacy with a plan to expand into other assets in the future. The platform is designed to deliver all the advantages of Decentralized Finance whilst bringing the traditional Centralized Finance experience and tools onboard. To mention High leverage, low slippage, and low costs as well as limit orders all while solving the liquidity issue using the vAMM. Moreover, Position Exchange's team designed a user-friendly and attractive interface allowing traders of all kinds to trade with ease. The platform is empowered by the POSI token, its native deflationary utility token serving as the backbone of its Ecosystem. Holders can benefit from multiple advantages and use POSI in the different developed features. Holders can Stake, Farm, and Cast NFTs to grow their POSI balance as well as participate in Position Exchange's governance and shape its future.
