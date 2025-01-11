Pixel 價格 ($PIXE)
今天 Pixel ($PIXE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 74.09K USD。$PIXE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pixel 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 103.33 USD
- Pixel 當天價格變化爲 -0.73%
- 其循環供應量爲 100.00M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $PIXE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $PIXE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pixel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Pixel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Pixel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Pixel 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.73%
|30天
|$ 0
|-22.18%
|60天
|$ 0
|-28.33%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Pixel 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.40%
-0.73%
-12.05%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
📌 Welcome to Pixel! 🌈🦄 🔑 Official Token Contract Address (ERC20): 0x6a26Edf3bBC9F154ca9175216CEB9812f5305e6E 🔷 Origins of Pixel: Pixel is our homage to the colorful world of memes and jpegs, symbolized by a pixelated rainbow unicorn. While rooted in MegaPont, Pixel strides forward as an independent community-run entity, designed to be resilient and autonomous. 👁️ Pixel's Vision: At the heart of Pixel lies the ambition to be a unifying force for pixel artists and enthusiasts in the Web3 space 🧑🎨 Pixel aims to serve as a meeting ground for artists, collectors, and enthusiasts, fostering a community that values creativity, collaboration, and the unique storytelling power of pixel art ✨🖼️ 🪙 $PIXE Token details: Megapont has locked the LP for 99 years, renounced ownership & airdropped all team holdings to the community in the first few weeks of $PIXE being live, marking Pixel's autonomy as a community-run entity. 🟧 Inscription/Teleburn utilities: Besides its playful & creative spirit, Pixel brings a wave of innovation and ease to the NFT/Ordinals space with unique, user-oriented utilities. Here are some of the upcoming services by MegapontNFT: Inscription Service 🔸 Inscribe like a pro, paying for fees entirely in $PIXE. 🔸 This service makes creating on #Bitcoin's canvas more accessible to the wider public, removing the need to pay in bitcoin. Teleburn 🔸 Select your NFTs for teleburn. 🔸 Pay with $PIXE for the new inscription. 🔸 Execute the transaction to burn your old NFTs. 🔸 This streamlined process is irreversible and aims to simplify the experience for ETH collectors planning to migrate to Bitcoin. Join us in this colorful journey and be part of the Pixel Community - where every pixel tells a story ✨🦄
