Pine 價格 (PINE)
今天 Pine (PINE) 的實時價格爲 0.00318583 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 69.79K USD。PINE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Pine 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.46K USD
- Pine 當天價格變化爲 +21.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 21.90M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PINE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PINE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Pine 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00056457。
在過去30天內，Pine 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0003086616。
在過去60天內，Pine 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000548842。
在過去90天內，Pine 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.000218203780109042。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00056457
|+21.54%
|30天
|$ -0.0003086616
|-9.68%
|60天
|$ -0.0000548842
|-1.72%
|90天
|$ +0.000218203780109042
|+7.35%
Pine 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.04%
+21.54%
-1.84%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The native cryptographically-secured fungible protocol token of Pine (ticker symbol $PINE) is a transferable representation of attributed governance and utility functions specified in the protocol/code of Pine, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token thereon. $PINE functions as the native governance token, access token, and economic incentives which will be distributed to encourage users to exert efforts towards contribution and participation in the ecosystem on Pine, thereby creating a mutually beneficial system where every participant is fairly compensated for its efforts. $PINE is an integral and indispensable part of Pine, because without $PINE, there would be no incentive for users to expend resources to participate in activities or provide services for the benefit of the entire ecosystem on Pine. Given that additional $PINE will be awarded to a user based only on its actual usage, activity and efforts made on Pine and/or proportionate to the frequency and volume of transactions, users of Pine and/or holders of $PINE which did not actively participate will not receive any $PINE incentives. $PINE Holders will have control over the PineDAO which governs both the Pine protocol and the Pine Platform and manages their future development. $PINE would allow holders to propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals to determine future features and/or parameters of Pine, with voting weight calculated in proportion to the tokens staked (the right to vote is restricted solely to voting on features of Pine; it does not entitle $PINE holders to vote on the operation and management of the Company, its affiliates, or their assets or the disposition of such assets to token holders, or select the board of directors of these entities, or determine the development direction of these entities, nor does $PINE constitute any equity interest in any of these entities or any collective investment scheme; the arrangement is not intended to be any form of joint venture or partnership). For example, users may propose usage of the PineDAO Treasury (which holds protocol funds) for platform/protocol maintenance, enhancements, grants, strategic partnership budgets, governance initiatives and other incentive programs. After governance launch there will be no individual or corporate entity or other active promoter, sponsor, or group or affiliated party that maintains sole control over Pine. Pine itself is simply a blockchain protocol that, by design, does not offer any resources for utilisation As such, in order for the protocol to perform its core function as a NFT liquidity protocol, users would need to be incentivised to deposit assets in the borrowing liquidity pools to provide liquidity for loans. As their reward, these liquidity providers which help to promote adoption of Pine by staking or including assets to liquidity pools in exchange for LP tokens would be rewarded with $PINE, according to each user's relative contribution after various adjustment and correction parameters. By distributing $PINE in this manner, it ensures that the governance token will be distributed primarily to key network contributors and allow them to have a say in protocol parameters. Likewise, users which deposit their NFTs and take out loans may also participate in the user incentive programs. $PINE functions as a loyalty membership point, so users will be classified into different loyalty tiers based on the amount of $PINE held, user activity, and/or volume of transactions. $PINE Holders will get exclusive access to tier-based special perks and access rights, some examples are exclusive first rights to buy certain liquidated NFT assets, interest rate or service fee discount for borrowing, or achieving seniority in the platform which will allow the lender to charge more favourable interest rates on loans.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 PINE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0051610446
|1 PINE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0025805223
|1 PINE 兌換 EUR
€0.0030902551
|1 PINE 兌換 USD
$0.00318583
|1 PINE 兌換 MYR
RM0.0143043767
|1 PINE 兌換 TRY
₺0.1128420986
|1 PINE 兌換 JPY
¥0.5023098161
|1 PINE 兌換 RUB
₽0.3237759029
|1 PINE 兌換 INR
₹0.2745866877
|1 PINE 兌換 IDR
Rp52.2267129552
|1 PINE 兌換 PHP
₱0.18796397
|1 PINE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1609799899
|1 PINE 兌換 BRL
R$0.0194972796
|1 PINE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0045875952
|1 PINE 兌換 BDT
৳0.3886075434
|1 PINE 兌換 NGN
₦4.9392471154
|1 PINE 兌換 UAH
₴0.1346968924
|1 PINE 兌換 VES
Bs0.16884899
|1 PINE 兌換 PKR
Rs0.8871580801
|1 PINE 兌換 KZT
₸1.681162491
|1 PINE 兌換 THB
฿0.1104845844
|1 PINE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1054828313
|1 PINE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0028991053
|1 PINE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0247857574
|1 PINE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0319857332