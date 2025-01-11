PHOENIX 價格 (PHX)
今天 PHOENIX (PHX) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 117.13K USD。PHX 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
PHOENIX 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 0.00 USD
- PHOENIX 當天價格變化爲 0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 336.43B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 PHX兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 PHX 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，PHOENIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0.0。
在過去30天內，PHOENIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，PHOENIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，PHOENIX 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
PHOENIX 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix. The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid. Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked. Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked. Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake. Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50: 50% will be burnt. 50% will be sent to an auction balance. Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
