Obsidium 價格 (OBS)
今天 Obsidium (OBS) 的實時價格爲 0.00252929 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 16.01K USD。OBS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Obsidium 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 9.29K USD
- Obsidium 當天價格變化爲 -0.00%
- 其循環供應量爲 6.33M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 OBS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 OBS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Obsidium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Obsidium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000022207。
在過去60天內，Obsidium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000018671。
在過去90天內，Obsidium 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000000470030603756。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30天
|$ -0.0000022207
|-0.08%
|60天
|$ -0.0000018671
|-0.07%
|90天
|$ -0.000000470030603756
|-0.01%
Obsidium 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.01%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Obsidium? Obsidium is an ecosystem, serverless, cross-chain, layer-2 solution that fuel the crypto space with DeFi, AMM & NFTs. It’s benefits include infinite scalability, high throughput sub-second confirmation time, and fees at a tenth of a cent. OBSIDIUM MISSION Facilitate education, research, and continued development of the OBS Ecosystem to increase understanding of the public benefit of an incentive driven metaverse ecosystem. About $OBS into Ecosystem Obsidium token will power the Obsidium Ecosystem and will give governance power to those who own’s it. $OBS will be used for fees, rewards, utilities, staking and providing a total supply for new born tokens into Obsidium Ecosystem. Focus & Development Areas Simplifying Real assets registry It’s still manipulated and not 100% transparent. Obsidium is proposing to build an 4D scanning app to empower anyone to register an real assets/good into the blockchain technology. AI recognition of lands, property’s, cars, etc… Layer Two Solution Building the first cross-chain layer-2 ecosystem to simplify real and virtual assets registry plus tokenization. We propose the sub-second identification of any duplicate item, asset, token or smart contract on any blockchain available. Integrating AI identity protection and deduplication. Decentralized Applications Building the first cross-chain layer-2 dApp (Decentralized Application) into the Obsidium ecosystem that will provide fundamentally core functionality under the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. ( e.g. Identity, Yielding, Farming, Minting. ) NFTs Marketplace Building the first cross-chain layer-2 NFTs Marketplace that will open the metaverse, omniverse and any virtual world for content creators and digital art lovers to interact and transact with all NFTs available in any other Marketplace of any other blockchains. ( e.g. Avatars, Skins, Virtual Lands, Characters, Virtual Properties, Virtual Adds. ) Exchange Developing the first Exchange to interact and transact from any blockchain at a tenth of a cent transaction costs. Exchange Token for Token, NFT for NFT, Token for NFT or any virtual assets available. Launchpad Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Launchpad with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface where new born project can be launched into our Ecosystem. Liquidity Developing the first cross-chain layer-2 Liquidity Provider and Liquidity Locker with the new under development technology of one click setup using no-code interface. Tokenomics & How it works The main mechanisms of Obsidium contract include a 6% sell fee. Only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter) Anti-Dump Max Sell no more than 1.05% of supply over 24 hours – only applicable for 6 months (0% thereafter)
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 OBS 兌換 AUD
A$0.0040974498
|1 OBS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0020487249
|1 OBS 兌換 EUR
€0.0024534113
|1 OBS 兌換 USD
$0.00252929
|1 OBS 兌換 MYR
RM0.0113565121
|1 OBS 兌換 TRY
₺0.0895874518
|1 OBS 兌換 JPY
¥0.3987931543
|1 OBS 兌換 RUB
₽0.2570517427
|1 OBS 兌換 INR
₹0.2179995051
|1 OBS 兌換 IDR
Rp41.4637638576
|1 OBS 兌換 PHP
₱0.14922811
|1 OBS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1278050237
|1 OBS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0154792548
|1 OBS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0036421776
|1 OBS 兌換 BDT
৳0.3085227942
|1 OBS 兌換 NGN
₦3.9213606302
|1 OBS 兌換 UAH
₴0.1069383812
|1 OBS 兌換 VES
Bs0.13405237
|1 OBS 兌換 PKR
Rs0.7043313863
|1 OBS 兌換 KZT
₸1.334706333
|1 OBS 兌換 THB
฿0.0877157772
|1 OBS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0837447919
|1 OBS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0023016539
|1 OBS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0196778762
|1 OBS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0253940716