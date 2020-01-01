Native（NATIVE）代幣經濟學
Native（NATIVE）資訊
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value.
Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE.
Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native.
Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol.
Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse.
You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
Native（NATIVE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Native（NATIVE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Native（NATIVE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Native（NATIVE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 NATIVE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
NATIVE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 NATIVE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 NATIVE 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。