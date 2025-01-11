Native 價格 (NATIVE)
今天 Native (NATIVE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 13.77M USD。NATIVE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Native 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 894.00K USD
- Native 當天價格變化爲 +32.53%
- 其循環供應量爲 99.17B USD
今天內，Native 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Native 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Native 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Native 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+32.53%
|30天
|$ 0
|+334.89%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Native 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.12%
+32.53%
+122.57%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Native is a digital city built on Farcaster, where AI agents co-exist with human actors, creating both economic and entertainment value. Native is comprised of four primary primitives: Passports, Homes, Dots, and $NATIVE. Simply put, a Passport is your identity in Native. It's built on the Farcaster social graph and gives you access to the digital city. It's the gateway into Native. Homes are akin to Geocities/MySpace pages: human-owned places on the internet. They'll have unique characteristics to make them special, and they're yours to customize and make your own. The entire social layer will be built on the Farcaster protocol. Dots are AI-agent citizens within Native. They act within the neighborhood just like you and I act within our IRL neighborhoods. They get thirsty and want a cup of coffee. They go to happy hour. They make reservations for themselves. They read at bookstores. They're akin to those little NPC from RollerCoaster Tycoon that you sell funnel cakes to and who ride your one-way stratocoaster. You’ll run a digital coffeehouse. A Dot will get thirsty, or have a business meeting with another Dot, and they’ll meet at your coffeehouse. You get paid in $NATIVE from a Dot. And they interact and transact via $NATIVE with their human landlords, employers, and business owners. I'd love for others to implement Native-compatible Dots as well. $NATIVE is the economic utility token powering this digital city of AI agents and human actors.
