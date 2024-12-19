Izzy 價格 (IZZY)
今天 Izzy (IZZY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 361.94K USD。IZZY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Izzy 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 74.78K USD
- Izzy 當天價格變化爲 -7.95%
- 其循環供應量爲 420.69B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 IZZY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 IZZY 價格信息的首選平臺。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-7.95%
|30天
|$ 0
|-49.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|-85.95%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Izzy 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.51%
-7.95%
-34.10%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Izzy, the adorable Golden Retriever of Matt Furie, the renowned creator of the internet phenomenon Pepe the Frog, has officially made her debut on the Ethereum blockchain. Following in the groundbreaking footsteps of Pepe, Izzy is poised to make history in the crypto space, bringing with her a fresh wave of excitement and opportunity. Just as Pepe became a cultural and digital icon, Izzy’s arrival promises to capture the hearts of the community while offering unique features that set her apart from other projects. Built with transparency and trust at its core, the Izzy token operates with a 0% tax model, ensuring that all transactions remain free of fees, a highly attractive feature for investors and traders. In addition to this, the liquidity of the Izzy token has been permanently burned, solidifying the commitment to long-term value and preventing any manipulation of the liquidity pool. This burn ensures that liquidity is locked forever, offering stability and security to investors. Furthermore, the contract has been renounced, meaning that no single entity has control over the contract, and it is entirely decentralized—a key aspect that aligns with the values of the broader cryptocurrency community. Izzy’s journey on the Ethereum chain is more than just a playful homage to her famous predecessor, Pepe. It’s an opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with a project that embraces community-driven growth, fairness, and innovation. Just as Pepe carved out a lasting legacy, Izzy is here to create her own unique impact in the world of decentralized finance and blockchain technology. With a solid foundation, a beloved backstory, and a strong commitment to transparency, Izzy is set to become the next sensation on the Ethereum network.
