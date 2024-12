什麼是Inter Stable Token (IST)

Inter Protocol (https://inter.trade/) is a community organized, decentralized application on the Agoric chain that implements the Inter Stable Token (IST), an overcollateralized, cryptocurrency-backed stable token for the interchain ecosystem. The Hardened JavaScript smart contracts are written using the Zoe framework, which relies on the Electronic Rights Transfer Protocol (ERTP) for token support. IST is designed to maintain parity with the US dollar (USD) for broad accessibility and is the native fee token for the Agoric platform, providing some of the core functionality and stability for the Agoric cryptoeconomy.

Inter Stable Token (IST) 資源 白皮書 官網