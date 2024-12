什麼是Help (HELP)

Sentient is a research lab focused on synthetic dataset generation for robotic systems. Embodied AI. Our token HELP stands for Human Enhanced Learning Process. We are using human coordination capabilities to advance robotics through the creation of hyper specific synthetic datasets for multimodal systems. Unlocking the ability to generate high-quality synthetic datasets at scale is a billion-dollar opportunity. HELP's mission is the construction of sophisticated datasets that simulate real-world scenarios and interactions. These synthetic datasets are meticulously designed to capture the complexity and nuances of various sensory inputs that robots may encounter in their operational environments.

