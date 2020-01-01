Help（HELP）資訊

HELP is an open source video understanding framework that produces engagement-optimized videos. Designed to transform long-form content into viral-ready clips, HELP intelligently identifies and extracts key moments by analyzing visual, audio, and textual data. Its advanced algorithms pinpoint emotionally compelling segments that capture viewer attention, while a tailored reformatting process ensures each clip is optimized for specific social media platforms. By continuously evolving through community feedback and innovative AI techniques, HELP sets a new standard in digital storytelling and content creation, empowering creators to maximize their reach and engagement.