Goompy（GOOMPY）資訊

GOOMPY is a laid back and carefree frog living in a whimsical world, embodying the playful and surreal essence of the book “Mindviscosity”. Published in 2020 by renowned artist Matt Furie. GOOMPY's relaxed and adventurous spirit captures the heart of this imaginative universe.

Matt Furie made us all a fan of this and we are not claiming to be partner with him, this token is for our love and support for Matt Furie (Goompy).