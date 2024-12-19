FOAM 價格 (FOAM)
今天 FOAM (FOAM) 的實時價格爲 0.00112628 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 400.24K USD。FOAM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
FOAM 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.52K USD
- FOAM 當天價格變化爲 +5.68%
- 其循環供應量爲 355.36M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 FOAM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 FOAM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，FOAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，FOAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008809257。
在過去60天內，FOAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0009777264。
在過去90天內，FOAM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.007206491366353794。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+5.68%
|30天
|$ -0.0008809257
|-78.21%
|60天
|$ -0.0009777264
|-86.81%
|90天
|$ -0.007206491366353794
|-86.48%
FOAM 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.02%
+5.68%
-61.36%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
FOAM is an open protocol for proof of location on Ethereum. Our mission is to build a consensus driven map of the world, empowering a fully decentralized web3 economy with verifiable location data. FOAM incentivizes the infrastructure needed for privacy-preserving and fraud-proof location verification. The starting point for FOAM is static proof of location, where a community of Cartographers curate geographic Points of Interest on the FOAM map. Through global community-driven efforts, FOAM’s dynamic proof of location protocol will enable a permissionless and privacy-preserving network of radio beacons that is independent from external centralized sources and capable of providing secure location verification services. FOAM Token Functionality 1. Add and Curate Geographic Points of Interest The FOAM Spatial Index Visualizer allows Cartographers to participate in interactive TCR POIs on a map. Users can add points to the map, validate new candidates and verify the map by visiting real world locations. The FOAM Token Curated Registry unlocks mapping in a secure and permissionless fashion and allows locations to be ranked and maintained by token balances. Users can deposit FOAM Tokens into POIs on the map to increase attention those POIs might receive. 2. Signal for Zone Incentivisation A further potential use of the FOAM Token by Cartographers is to stake their FOAM Tokens to Signal. Signaling is a mechanism designed to allow Cartographers to incentivize the expansion and geographic coverage of the FOAM network. To Signal, a Cartographer stakes FOAM Tokens to a Signaling smart contract by reference to a particular area. These staked tokens serve as indicators of demand, and are proportionate to (i) the length of time staking (the earlier, the better), and (ii) the number of tokens staked (the less well-served areas, the better). In the context of the contingent Dynamic Proof of Location concept (described further in the Product Whitepaper), these indicators are the weighted references that determine the spatial mining rewards. 3. Contribute to Potential Secure Location Services as Zone Anchor or Verifier The FOAM protocol may allow users to provide work and secure localization services and location verification for smart contracts and be rewarded for their own efforts with new FOAM Tokens in the form of mining rewards. Devices and real world contracts can be programmed to designate attestations and track interactions and transactions on the map. With the addition of necessary radio hardware by individual users and the grass roots expansion of the FOAM network, it may be possible for location status to be proved in a different manner. Location could be proved through a time synchronization protocol that would ensure continuity of a distributed clock, whereby specialized hardware could synchronize nodes’ clocks over radio to provide location services in a given area. As explained further in the following paragraph, this ‘Dynamic Proof of Location’ is contingent on a number of factors outside of Foamspace’s control.
