DOOM 價格 (DOOM)
今天 DOOM (DOOM) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.91M USD。DOOM 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DOOM 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.50K USD
- DOOM 當天價格變化爲 +7.07%
- 其循環供應量爲 3,141.59T USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DOOM兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DOOM 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DOOM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，DOOM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，DOOM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DOOM 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+7.07%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DOOM 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+2.77%
+7.07%
-3.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
$DOOM, based on Solana, is not just a token; it’s a bold declaration of fun, rebellion, and living life on your terms. It serves as a rallying cry for those who believe in seizing the moment and living it up before the world goes boom. Forget playing it safe – $DOOM is here to remind you that life’s too short not to YOLO. By holding $DOOM, you’re not merely holding a coin; you’re securing a front-row seat to crypto’s most exhilarating and unpredictable adventure. More than just a meme token, $DOOM represents a unique philosophy—a lifestyle centered around embracing chaos with humor, resilience, and audacity. It’s a celebration of living life to the fullest, even in the face of global uncertainty, financial turbulence, and societal challenges. $DOOM invites its community to embrace the unpredictability of the world and turn it into an opportunity for fun, value, and connection. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just joining the crypto space, $DOOM offers a thrilling experience like no other. Initial steps focus on expanding visibility through listings on major platforms like Coingecko, followed by a strategic push across Solana’s DEX ecosystem. These efforts are the foundation for $DOOM’s broader ambition to evolve into a multichain token. Looking further ahead, $DOOM’s ultimate goal is to secure listings on centralized exchanges (CEXs) in Q1 2025. The roadmap also includes exciting utility additions, such as integrating an AI conversational agent and launching a series of engaging games to foster community interaction and offer practical use cases for the token. At its core, $DOOM remains steadfast in its commitment to its community, delivering not only value but also a sense of joy and purpose. It’s more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a movement, a mindset, and a lifestyle. With $DOOM, the world of crypto becomes a stage for bold ideas, thrilling experiences, and a vibrant community united by the spirit of YOLO. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the gains, or the philosophy, $DOOM invites you to embrace the chaos and enjoy the ride.
