Cudos 價格 (CUDOS)
今天 Cudos (CUDOS) 的實時價格爲 0.01134936 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 83.70M USD。CUDOS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cudos 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 3.12K USD
- Cudos 當天價格變化爲 -14.48%
- 其循環供應量爲 7.38B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CUDOS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CUDOS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cudos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00192247325840017。
在過去30天內，Cudos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0026646867。
在過去60天內，Cudos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012014069。
在過去90天內，Cudos 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00082225548732014。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00192247325840017
|-14.48%
|30天
|$ +0.0026646867
|+23.48%
|60天
|$ +0.0012014069
|+10.59%
|90天
|$ +0.00082225548732014
|+7.81%
Cudos 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.32%
-14.48%
-3.21%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is CUDOS? CUDOS powers a decentralised compute network that will interoperate with multiple blockchain ecosystems to provide the following benefits: 1. Trusted layer 1 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol - Wasm compatibility, for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc. 2. Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, allowing Cudos Network smart contracts to interface with multiple networks. 3. 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks - A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations 4. Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network - access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources Turing complete solutions for non-Turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networks. With the underlying Cudo platform live in over 145 countries, across enterprise and edge environments, and used by over 250,000 users, CUDOS is the next major release, providing a decentralised computing layer bridging on-chain and off-chain resources. The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Transaction payments, Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads, and a medium of exchange (MoE). What is CUDOS trying to solve? Scaling on blockchain is both expensive and limited in the type of use-cases it can support. CUDOS solves this issue by providing a highly scalable Layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both on-chain and off-chain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs. Who are the founders at CUDOS? CUDOS was founded by Mathew Hawkins, an award-winning entrepreneur, who previously founded C4L, a data center, cloud and network infrastructure provider that grew to support 1% of the UK’s internet infrastructure. Exiting in 2016 for $30m, Mathew started Cudo and the CUDOS network to build infrastructure services in software, what he previously achieved in hardware. The executive team have backgrounds in building and scaling and SaaS with COO Lee Woodham, who has over 25 years split across scaling financial services and tech companies. The board of advisors also includes David Juxon, former MD of Bank of America, Chris Deering, Former President of Sony Entertainment (Playstation), Joerg Roskowetz, Director of Blockchain for AMD and Maggie Fang, early investor in Uber and Alibaba. What makes CUDOS unique? CUDOS is the first decentralised computing network to provide services to both on-chain and off-chain infrastructure consumers. Built on the Cosmos blockchain and utilising the Tendermint protocol for secure BFT consensus, the CUDOS validator network will provide a globally distributed and highly secure network able to allocate more intensive workloads out to the underlying Layer 3 Cudo platform. How is the CUDOS network secured? The CUDOS Network utilises the Byzantine Fault Tolerant Bonded Proof of Stake mechanism featured in the Cosmos SDK, known as Tendermint Core, as its consensus engine. Validators in the CUDOS network stake a given amount of CUDOS in order to earn fees from validating transactions on the network in a secure and highly reliable way. In order to achieve this, the CUDOS Network also leverages the Cosmos SDK’s staking, slashing, and governance modules to incentivise a minimum of 95% uptime and to swiftly eliminate validators known to perform double-signs or other known forms of bad actor behaviours. Who are the major partners of CUDOS? CUDOS is partnered with major and recognised brands across both blockchain and enterprise computing verticals, including AMD, Ultra & Algorand. Strategic backers include Outlier Ventures (OV), Moonwhale, Moonrock, Brilliance Ventures, GBV, Spincrypto, Double Peak, Coinvision, and BMW Capital. How many CUDOS coins are there in circulation? There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021). The total supply of 10 billion CUDOS is distributed via multiple allocations, with 34% Ecosystem & Community Development, 33.78% Reserve, 20% Team (2% released based per milestone achieved. 10 key pre-determined milestones), 5% Advisors and 7.22% to presale token holders. Use of funds will be as follows: 30% Research & Product Development, 10% Administration & Operations, 20% marketing, 10% CUDOS Validator Nodes (CVN), 13% User Acquisition, 10% Community Engagement and 7% Contingency. Where can you buy CUDOS? At the time of writing, the top exchanges for CUDOS trading are Ascendex, KuCoin, Gate.io, Uniswap, Bittrex Poloniex, CoinField, Liquid, ZT Global, and others.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CUDOS 兌換 AUD
A$0.018158976
|1 CUDOS 兌換 GBP
￡0.0089659944
|1 CUDOS 兌換 EUR
€0.0108953856
|1 CUDOS 兌換 USD
$0.01134936
|1 CUDOS 兌換 MYR
RM0.05107212
|1 CUDOS 兌換 TRY
₺0.3980220552
|1 CUDOS 兌換 JPY
¥1.7819630136
|1 CUDOS 兌換 RUB
₽1.1734103304
|1 CUDOS 兌換 INR
₹0.9661710168
|1 CUDOS 兌換 IDR
Rp186.0550521984
|1 CUDOS 兌換 PHP
₱0.670179708
|1 CUDOS 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.5777959176
|1 CUDOS 兌換 BRL
R$0.0716144616
|1 CUDOS 兌換 CAD
C$0.0162295848
|1 CUDOS 兌換 BDT
৳1.35624852
|1 CUDOS 兌換 NGN
₦17.650524672
|1 CUDOS 兌換 UAH
₴0.4763326392
|1 CUDOS 兌換 VES
Bs0.567468
|1 CUDOS 兌換 PKR
Rs3.1578459264
|1 CUDOS 兌換 KZT
₸5.9326509528
|1 CUDOS 兌換 THB
฿0.3913259328
|1 CUDOS 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3704431104
|1 CUDOS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0101009304
|1 CUDOS 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0881845272
|1 CUDOS 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1132666128