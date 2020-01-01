CLever（CLEV）代幣經濟學
深入了解 CLever（CLEV），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
CLever（CLEV）資訊
- What is CLever? CLever gives CVX holders a continuous, automated way to harvest bribes and rewards AND allows users to claim their future bribes and rewards today.
- Why use CLever? ● Automate the process of earning yield with CVX: locking, voting, collecting bribes, even re-locking in Convex as needed! ● Claim your future yields today! You can even swap them to CVX and re-deposit them to earn even more yields. ● Your future yield “loan” is non liquidating, low risk, and has certainty in funding costs
- How does it work? Users lock their CVX and can immediately claim 50% of their future yields as clevCVX, for zero cost. Users can swap clevCVX for CVX using either the Curve liquidity pool or the clevCVX Furnace. For users that want to create leverage, they may re-deposit their CVX to claim and swap even more, looping as much as they wish to a maximum of ~2X their initial CVX deposit. All CVX locked with CLever will itself be vote-locked with Convex and used to vote for maximum bribe income, with all bribes swapped to CVX and claimable as more clevCVX.
- What is CLever Token(CLEV)? CLEV will be a CVX producing #RealYield machine — vote-locked CLEV tokens will earn at least 75% of the CLever platform’s fee revenue (the rest goes to the treasury for growth & opex, final % TBA) and they will also boost your yield in the clevCVX-CVX LP. These LP rewards will create a powerful incentive for users to deposit their CVX into the liquidity pool, which in turn will enable instant swapping from clevCVX to CVX and thus allow future-yield-claimoors to take leverage! LPs earn yields on their fully liquid CVX and borrowers lever up their bribe income.
CLever（CLEV）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 CLever（CLEV）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
市值：
$ 1.05M
$ 1.05M$ 1.05M
總供應量：
$ 1.26M
$ 1.26M$ 1.26M
流通量：
$ 140.97K
$ 140.97K$ 140.97K
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 9.37M
$ 9.37M$ 9.37M
最高價：
$ 41.83
$ 41.83$ 41.83
最低價：
$ 3.04
$ 3.04$ 3.04
目前價格：
$ 7.44
$ 7.44$ 7.44
CLever（CLEV）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 CLever（CLEV）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 CLEV 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
CLEV 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 CLEV 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 CLEV 代幣的實時價格吧！
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。