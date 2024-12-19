bul 價格 (BUL)
今天 bul (BUL) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 150.15K USD。BUL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
bul 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 33.57K USD
- bul 當天價格變化爲 +6.33%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.96B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BUL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BUL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，bul 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，bul 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，bul 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，bul 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+6.33%
|30天
|$ 0
|-32.08%
|60天
|$ 0
|-57.59%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
bul 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.83%
+6.33%
-8.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Welcome to the world of bul, where memes meet cryptocurrency in a fusion of digital humor and financial innovation! bul is not just another token; it's the embodiment of internet culture and the spirit of meme enthusiasts worldwide. Developed on the blockchain, bul introduces a new era of decentralized laughter and community engagement. With bul, users can create and share their favorite memes on telegram, allowing them to post and showcase their most cherished internet moments. But bul isn't just about memes; it's about building a vibrant and inclusive community. Through features like decentralized governance and community-driven initiatives, bul holders have a say in the direction and decisions of the community. This ensures that bul remains a true community takeover while evolving to meet the changing needs of its users. Listed on CoinGecko, bul has more accessibility to meme enthusiasts and investors alike. Whether you're a seasoned crypto trader or a casual internet surfer, bul welcomes you to join the meme revolution and be part of something truly bullish. Get ready to laugh, hodl, and meme your way to the moon with bul! 🚀🌕
