Brad 價格 (BRAD)
今天 Brad (BRAD) 的實時價格爲 0.00073805 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 738.05K USD。BRAD 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Brad 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Brad 當天價格變化爲 +26.31%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BRAD兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BRAD 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Brad 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00015375。
在過去30天內，Brad 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Brad 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Brad 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00015375
|+26.31%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Brad 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.53%
+26.31%
-33.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Brad is no ordinary dog – he's a rough, patriotic outsider with a taste for real life and straight talk. In his gritty, slightly rundown apartment, he chills with an unmistakable mix of attitude and a vision that's set to change the world. Brad is more than just a dog – he's a movement. A voice for freedom, progress, and a bit of madness. He's not afraid to say the things others don't dare to speak, and he represents a new kind of hype. But Brad isn't just a rebel – he's a crypto trader from the early days, a true memecoin pioneer. After shaking up the markets, he's now launching his own coin – one that's fair, transparent, and ready to revolutionize the crypto world. No nonsense, no tricks – Brad stands for real values. And this is just the beginning. Brad believes that crypto is more than just money – it's a movement. An opportunity to make America great again and give people a platform for freedom and innovation
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
了解 Brad（BRAD）的代幣經濟，有助於深入洞察其長期價值與增長潛力。從代幣的分配方式到供應機制，代幣經濟揭示了項目經濟體系的核心結構。立即了解 BRAD 代幣的完整經濟學！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 BRAD 兌換 VND
₫19.42178575
|1 BRAD 兌換 AUD
A$0.0011292165
|1 BRAD 兌換 GBP
￡0.0005387765
|1 BRAD 兌換 EUR
€0.000634723
|1 BRAD 兌換 USD
$0.00073805
|1 BRAD 兌換 MYR
RM0.003129332
|1 BRAD 兌換 TRY
₺0.029256302
|1 BRAD 兌換 JPY
¥0.106958206
|1 BRAD 兌換 RUB
₽0.0579443055
|1 BRAD 兌換 INR
₹0.063501822
|1 BRAD 兌換 IDR
Rp12.099178392
|1 BRAD 兌換 KRW
₩1.0027811545
|1 BRAD 兌換 PHP
₱0.0420319475
|1 BRAD 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0369394025
|1 BRAD 兌換 BRL
R$0.0040518945
|1 BRAD 兌換 CAD
C$0.0010111285
|1 BRAD 兌換 BDT
৳0.0901970905
|1 BRAD 兌換 NGN
₦1.144257959
|1 BRAD 兌換 UAH
₴0.030791446
|1 BRAD 兌換 VES
Bs0.07601915
|1 BRAD 兌換 PKR
Rs0.2101449765
|1 BRAD 兌換 KZT
₸0.381616133
|1 BRAD 兌換 THB
฿0.024104713
|1 BRAD 兌換 TWD
NT$0.021772475
|1 BRAD 兌換 AED
د.إ0.0027086435
|1 BRAD 兌換 CHF
Fr0.00059044
|1 BRAD 兌換 HKD
HK$0.005786312
|1 BRAD 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0067088745
|1 BRAD 兌換 MXN
$0.014052472