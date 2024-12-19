BloodLoop 價格 ($BLS)
今天 BloodLoop ($BLS) 的實時價格爲 0.132186 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 11.61M USD。$BLS 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BloodLoop 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 66.16K USD
- BloodLoop 當天價格變化爲 +1.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 87.67M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $BLS兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $BLS 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BloodLoop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00169556。
在過去30天內，BloodLoop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0150577963。
在過去60天內，BloodLoop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0528736201。
在過去90天內，BloodLoop 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.02158162747402315。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00169556
|+1.30%
|30天
|$ +0.0150577963
|+11.39%
|60天
|$ -0.0528736201
|-39.99%
|90天
|$ +0.02158162747402315
|+19.51%
BloodLoop 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
+1.30%
-17.88%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What Is BloodLoop? BloodLoop is a 5v5 Hero Shooter that immerses players in heart-pounding battles within a dynamic third-person shooter experience. Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. With unique TPS gameplay and original game modes, built and conceived by top-class industry experts (ex Crytek, CI Games, Activision, Ubisoft, etc.) the game offers an innovative yet familiar experience to easily onboard gamers and get them in the loop. Thanks to its proprietary SDK and in-game gas fee-free subnet, BloodLoop provides users with a seamless web3 integration that doesn’t disrupt the UX and is perfectly blended into the traditional gaming experience. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop that is sustainable and rewarding. ## What Is $BLS? $BLS is the native token to the BloodLoop ecosystem and it’s used for: * In-game crafting and trading of assets * Character upgrades, Tournaments and Ticketing * Gas Token for the BloodLoop Subnet The $BLS represents the keystone of the entire economic ecosystem of the game, as well as being the reference currency for any future development around the IP related to the BloodLoop game universe. ### Who’s Behind BloodLoop? The team comprises a healthy mix of crypto-native figures and top-class industry leaders from the gaming world, to embrace both cultures and take the best of each fully. With over 40 full-time figures, the team has experience from production houses such as Ubisoft, Activision, CI Games, Crytek, Gameloft, and more, specifically focusing on talent and figures passionate about innovation and research.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $BLS 兌換 AUD
A$0.2114976
|1 $BLS 兌換 GBP
￡0.10442694
|1 $BLS 兌換 EUR
€0.12689856
|1 $BLS 兌換 USD
$0.132186
|1 $BLS 兌換 MYR
RM0.594837
|1 $BLS 兌換 TRY
₺4.63576302
|1 $BLS 兌換 JPY
¥20.73733968
|1 $BLS 兌換 RUB
₽13.7010789
|1 $BLS 兌換 INR
₹11.25167232
|1 $BLS 兌換 IDR
Rp2,166.98325984
|1 $BLS 兌換 PHP
₱7.8055833
|1 $BLS 兌換 EGP
￡E.6.7282674
|1 $BLS 兌換 BRL
R$0.83409366
|1 $BLS 兌換 CAD
C$0.18902598
|1 $BLS 兌換 BDT
৳15.796227
|1 $BLS 兌換 NGN
₦205.5756672
|1 $BLS 兌換 UAH
₴5.54784642
|1 $BLS 兌換 VES
Bs6.6093
|1 $BLS 兌換 PKR
Rs36.77943264
|1 $BLS 兌換 KZT
₸69.09758778
|1 $BLS 兌換 THB
฿4.560417
|1 $BLS 兌換 TWD
NT$4.31190732
|1 $BLS 兌換 CHF
Fr0.11764554
|1 $BLS 兌換 HKD
HK$1.02708522
|1 $BLS 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.31921628