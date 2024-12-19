BlockCentral Token 價格 (BLOC)
今天 BlockCentral Token (BLOC) 的實時價格爲 0.01044194 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 695.96K USD。BLOC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
BlockCentral Token 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 516.91 USD
- BlockCentral Token 當天價格變化爲 -4.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 66.71M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BLOC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BLOC 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，BlockCentral Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00044078395270022。
在過去30天內，BlockCentral Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001342112。
在過去60天內，BlockCentral Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0027058167。
在過去90天內，BlockCentral Token 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001217665885076482。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00044078395270022
|-4.05%
|30天
|$ +0.0001342112
|+1.29%
|60天
|$ +0.0027058167
|+25.91%
|90天
|$ +0.001217665885076482
|+13.20%
BlockCentral Token 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.91%
-4.05%
-4.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Stasis Network is a DeFi Fund made up of on-chain digital assets, with a deflationary utility token as its medium of exchange. With a strict focus on execution, Stasis Network is an ecosystem on a mission to enhance deflationary protocols, attract a new audience to the DeFi space, and improve the baseline knowledge for all users. Led by a professional and experienced team. What makes your project unique? Customize your investment strategy: Stasis Network introduces Dynamic Strategies, an innovative way to automate your portfolio. Yield-Generating Treasury: Expertly managed treasury to produce yield to accelerate the growth and development of the network. NFTS Viking Collection: While NFTs remain very popular among users, traditional NFTs are notoriously illiquid and their floor prices too volatile. The market demands more than just jpegs now. Stasis Network will answer that demand for something new. Stasis Network's 'Liquid Decaying NFTs' will provide maximum long-term value while maintaining a more liquid nature that users desire. History of your project. Both founders of the project have been in crypto for over 18 years combined. We have both had previous successful projects that where sold on in the Masternode space. We got together to create Stasis Network as we seen a great opening for this kind of project. What’s next for your project? StasisU: Stasis Network is a hub of education and curated content providing an incentivized 'Educate 2 Earn' (E2E) platform. Users will gain knowledge in Stasis Network, partner protocols, and the cryptocurrency industry overall, actively creating our 'Smart Network for Smart Users.' What can your token be used for? STS is a utility token that can be used to interact with the contract via our Dapp.
|1 BLOC 兌換 AUD
A$0.016707104
|1 BLOC 兌換 GBP
￡0.0082491326
|1 BLOC 兌換 EUR
€0.0100242624
|1 BLOC 兌換 USD
$0.01044194
|1 BLOC 兌換 MYR
RM0.04698873
|1 BLOC 兌換 TRY
₺0.3661988358
|1 BLOC 兌換 JPY
¥1.6381315472
|1 BLOC 兌換 RUB
₽1.082307081
|1 BLOC 兌換 INR
₹0.8888179328
|1 BLOC 兌換 IDR
Rp171.1793168736
|1 BLOC 兌換 PHP
₱0.616596557
|1 BLOC 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.531494746
|1 BLOC 兌換 BRL
R$0.0658886414
|1 BLOC 兌換 CAD
C$0.0149319742
|1 BLOC 兌換 BDT
৳1.24781183
|1 BLOC 兌換 NGN
₦16.239305088
|1 BLOC 兌換 UAH
₴0.4382482218
|1 BLOC 兌換 VES
Bs0.522097
|1 BLOC 兌換 PKR
Rs2.9053653856
|1 BLOC 兌換 KZT
₸5.4583152962
|1 BLOC 兌換 THB
฿0.36024693
|1 BLOC 兌換 TWD
NT$0.3406160828
|1 BLOC 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0092933266
|1 BLOC 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0811338738
|1 BLOC 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1042105612