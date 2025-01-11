什麼是BLAKE (BLAKE)

WELCOME To TRON, DEGENS. Blake is a surreal, multimedia odyssey that delves into the subconscious mind of its enigmatic protagonist. Inspired by Matt Furie's distinctive art style, this project brings Blake's dreamlike world to life through a fusion of animation, video games, and interactive experiences. In Blake, users embark on a fantastical journey through a vibrant, ever-changing landscape of bizarre creatures, abstract architecture, and mind-bending puzzles. As they navigate this strange realm, they uncover clues about Blake's mysterious past and the forces that shape his reality. With its unique blend of art, storytelling, and interactivity, Blake invites users to immerse themselves in a world that is both mesmerizing and unsettling, challenging their perceptions and blurring the lines between reality and fantasy.

