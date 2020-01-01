Big Back Bitcoin（BBBTC）資訊

Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) is a community-powered cryptocurrency that fuses meme culture, AI-driven engagement, and real-world utility. Built on Ethereum, BBBTC operates a live DApp where users can stake tokens, participate in DAO governance, and swap across networks (BSC, Polygon and Ethereum). The project’s mission is to bridge the worlds of food and fitness with crypto adoption, using BBBTC as a reward token for people who eat at food trucks or local restaurants, as well as for those who engage in fitness programs and achieve wellness goals. This real-world integration supports community engagement and provides tangible use cases for crypto outside traditional speculation.