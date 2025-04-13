Beincom 價格 (BIC)
今天 Beincom (BIC) 的實時價格爲 0.02406708 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 34.44M USD。BIC 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Beincom 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Beincom 當天價格變化爲 +1.50%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.43B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 BIC兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 BIC 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Beincom 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00035536。
在過去30天內，Beincom 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Beincom 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Beincom 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00035536
|+1.50%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Beincom 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.47%
+1.50%
-27.19%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Started from 2021, Beincom has been built to become a social hub and community platform, with BIC Token at its heart. Beincom created a platform for community builders to connect with their most engaging members/followers, consolidating the loyals from multiple platforms into one unified. Contents created in Beincom can be shared to other platforms, and contents from others can be embedded to Beincom, making a "social hub", one platform to manage all others. Communities on Beincom are structured in the "inner-circle" model. A community contains multiple of smaller groups inside, and each group may have many more inner groups, classifying the community thus support the administration and content delivery. The community builders receive BIC Token in the form of donation from their members, or via paid features such as TPDM, and by completing missions and achievements. The BIC Token are also used in NFT minting and auction, advertisement like boosted content and recommended community, premium features and other utilities on the platform. Beincom is empowered by the integrated technology of web2 and web3. The interface keeps the familiarity of traditional social platform, while offering users web3 features including wallet, token swap, NFT & Marketplace, etc.
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
