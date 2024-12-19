Augur 價格 (REP)
今天 Augur (REP) 的實時價格爲 0.609836 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 4.90M USD。REP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Augur 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 139.79K USD
- Augur 當天價格變化爲 -14.30%
- 其循環供應量爲 8.03M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Augur 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1017670370063908。
在過去30天內，Augur 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0754661682。
在過去60天內，Augur 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.7036608541。
在過去90天內，Augur 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.3058581506543406。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.1017670370063908
|-14.30%
|30天
|$ -0.0754661682
|-12.37%
|60天
|$ +0.7036608541
|+115.39%
|90天
|$ +0.3058581506543406
|+100.62%
Augur 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.13%
-14.30%
-8.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Augur is a trustless, decentralized platform for prediction markets. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Prediction markets are markets created to trade the probability of an event happening. The market prices indicate what the crowd thinks the probability of an event happening. Predictive markets have shown to have been effective in accurately forecasting many results however it is still not widely used due to the many regulatory hurdles involved in setting up such a market. Augur aims to set up such a market in a decentralized manner. Augur is an Ethereum-based decentralized prediction market that leverages the wisdom of the crowds to create a search engine for the future that runs on its own token, REP. Augur allows users to create their markets for specific questions they may have and to profit from the trading buys while allowing users to buy positive or negative shares regarding the outcome of a future event. Augur REP is the gambling cryptocurrency. It’s the crypto token you can use to bet on sporting events, political outcomes, economies and just about everything else in the prediction markets. Online gambling is a $52 billion a year industry. At its founding the project included Intrade founder Ron Bernstein, Robin Hanson, and Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin among its advisers. In April 2015, Augur's first contract was uploaded to the Ethereum network.The first beta version was released in March 2016. In October 2016, all the reputation tokens that were for sale during the 2015 crowdfunding campaign were distributed to their owners on the live Ethereum network and the two largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Poloniex and Kraken, added support for these tokens on their trading platforms. The project was delayed until it was launched in July 2018.
