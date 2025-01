什麼是ABE (ABE)

Hey, I’m Abe—America’s Official Bird. Abe's short for - American Bald Eagle. You've seen him on dollar bills, the SEC's logo, the President’s seal, and countless memes. Abe's not just America's #1 bird, he's the most famous bird in the history of the world. We all know America’s #1—so where do you think Abe’s heading? CACAAWWWW! tOkENOMICS - Abe dropped 350,000,000 tokens —one for every American and called it a day. No infinite money printer - this ain't one of Jerome Powell's wet dreams.

