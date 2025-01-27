什么是Yod Agent (YOD)

Yod Agent is a platform that simplifies the process of creating tokens and investing in presales via Twitter thanks to AI. Yod Agent ensures fair token deployments by featuring advanced customization of launch parameters. By allowing token creators to choose a max wallet and a hardcap for the presale when creating their token, Yod Agent ensures a launch free of snipers and malicious actors, providing a transparent launch. Details of each token creation and investment are available on the Yod Agent website, ensuring total transparency. Each step, from token creation to successful user investments and deployment, is analyzed by AI and translated into an informative tweet.

