WLF TOKEN（WLF）信息
WLF PROJECT is led by Kazu Suzuki, the creator of Nightmare in Prison, a massively popular Werewolf Game app with over 10 million downloads and 800 million players worldwide.
Our mission is to elevate the Werewolf Game into a professional sport that resonates across the globe. By creating a thriving ecosystem for players, fans, and sponsors, we’re fostering a vibrant community where competition, connection, and growth flourish. Players can develop essential skills like teamwork and strategy, while fans enjoy deeper engagement through exciting and immersive experiences.
More than just a game, the Werewolf Game serves as a bridge between cultures, promoting understanding and meaningful dialogue that transcends borders and language barriers.
WLF PROJECT invites you to join this movement. Together, we can make the Werewolf Game a global symbol of unity, strategy, and shared enjoyment.
WLF TOKEN（WLF）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 WLF TOKEN（WLF）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 WLF 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
WLF 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
