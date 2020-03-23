Solana（SOL）代币经济学
Solana（SOL）信息
Solana 由前高通、英特爾和 Dropbox 工程師於 2017 年底創立，是一種單鏈、委託權益證明協議，其重點是在不犧牲去中心化或安全性的情況下提供可擴展性。 Solana 協議旨在促進去中心化應用程序 (DApp) 的創建。 Solana 擴展解決方案的核心是一個名為歷史證明 (PoH) 的去中心化時鐘，旨在解決分佈式網絡中的時間問題，在這種情況下，沒有單一、可信的時間來源。由於創新的混合共識模型，Solana 引起了小交易者和機構交易者的關注。 Solana 基金會的一個重要重點是讓去中心化金融更大規模地可用。
Solana（SOL）代币经济学和价格数据分析
快速了解 Solana（SOL）的代币经济数据，包括市值、供应量、FDV 和历史价格，帮助您轻松掌握币种现状与市场表现。
Solana（SOL）深度代币结构解析
深入了解 SOL 的代币发行、分配与解锁机制。本部分涵盖代币用途、激励模式和解锁计划。
Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
- Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
- Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
- Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
- Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Approx. % of Initial Supply
|Unlocking/Vesting Details
|Community Reserve Fund
|~38.89%
|13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Project Team
|~12.79%
|50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
|Solana Foundation
|~10.46%
|~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Seed Round Investors
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Strategic Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Validator Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Founding Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
|Coinlist Auction Sale
|N/A
|Fully unlocked at TGE
Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
- Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
- Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
- Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
- Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
- Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
- Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.
Unlocking Time
Example Unlocking Schedules
|Allocation
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism
|Team
|Jan 7, 2021
|Jan 7, 2023
|50% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
|Community Reserve
|May 2020
|Jan 7, 2021
|13% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
|FTX Estate
|Apr 7, 2020
|Mar 1, 2029
|Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
|Alameda/FTX Deals
|Sep 2021
|May 2025
|Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates
Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (SOL)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|% Unlocked
|Allocation Details
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|2025-07-01
|12,688
|475,771,744
|99.88%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
|2029-03-01
|12,688
|476,330,016
|100.00%
|FTX Estate
|2020-04-07
|2029-03-01
Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics
- High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
- Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.
Summary Table: Solana Token Economics
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|Disinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
|Allocation
|Community, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
|Locking
|Vesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
|Unlocking
|Monthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations
Implications and Considerations
- Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
- Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
- Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.
Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.
Solana（SOL）代币经济模型：关键指标与应用场景
了解 Solana（SOL）的代币经济模型，对于分析其长期价值、可持续性和发展潜力至关重要。
关键代币经济指标及其计算方式：
总供应量（Total Supply）：
已创建或将要创建的 SOL 代币的最大数量。
流通供应量（Circulating Supply）：
当前市场上可供交易和公众持有的代币数量。
最大供应量（Max Supply）：
SOL 代币可能存在的总数量上限。
完全稀释估值（FDV）：
当前价格 × 最大供应量，预测所有代币完全流通时的总市值。
通胀率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代币发行的速度，影响稀缺性及长期价格走势。
为什么这些代币经济指标对交易者很重要？
流通供应量高 = 流动性强。
最大供应量有限 + 低通胀率 = 具备长期价格上涨潜力。
代币分配透明 = 增强项目信任度，降低中心化风险。
FDV 高而当前市值低 = 可能存在高估风险的信号。
现在您已经了解了 SOL 代币经济模型的功能，赶快查看 SOL 代币的实时价格吧！
