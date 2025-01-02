StormX 价格 (STMX)
今天 StormX (STMX) 的实时价格为 0.00566656 USD。目前其市值为 $ 62.71M USD。STMX 兑换 USD 的价格为实时更新。
StormX 的主要市场表现：
- 24 小时交易量为 $ 24.70M USD
- StormX 当天价格变化为 -4.16%
- 其循环供应量为 11.00B USD
在获取 MEXC 上从 STMX兑换USD 价格的实时价格更新。随时了解最新数据和市场分析。这对于在快节奏的加密货币市场中做出明智的交易决策至关重要。MEXC 是您获取准确的 STMX 价格信息的首选平台。
今天内，StormX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000246514954951038。
在过去30天内，StormX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.0018493515。
在过去60天内，StormX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ +0.0010097078。
在过去90天内，StormX 兑换 USD 的价格涨跌幅为 $ -0.000068893134946536。
|时间段
|涨跌幅 (USD)
|涨跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000246514954951038
|-4.16%
|30天
|$ -0.0018493515
|-32.63%
|60天
|$ +0.0010097078
|+17.82%
|90天
|$ -0.000068893134946536
|-1.20%
StormX 的最新价格分析：24 小时最低价和最高价、ATH 和每日变化：
-1.58%
-4.16%
-2.00%
深入了解市场统计数据：市值、24 小时交易量和供应量：
STORM is an ERC20-compliant token which operates on the Ethereum blockchain. CEO, and co-founder, Simon Yu, evolved this digital currency from an app called BitMaker, he and co-founder, Calvin Hsieh, worked on in 2014. BitMaker allowed users to send money without transaction fees which was the main reason this app experienced high growth volumes. A new feature called BitTask was introduced which allowed users to trade their time and effort for trying out new products in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum. This feature is now the STORM Play App and has experienced massive growth since its launch in Feb 2017. The vision the founders have for STORM is beyond just an ordinary Cryptocurrency. They aim to create a marketplace for decentralized marketplace for tasks which will be called the “Storm Market”. “The Storm Market will operate similar to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store in that it will serve as a platform where Storm Makers and Storm Players can create and accept tasks using smart contracts powered and paid for with STORM tokens.” The team is confident of the success of the app as it strongly relies on the give and takes model. By completing relatively easy and enjoyable tasks, users can potentially earn quite a bit of STORM, Ethereum or even Bitcoin. Storm Market is targeting the freelancing industry around micro-tasks. Currently, there are identified competitors in the market like Upwork, Mechanical Turk, etc. which are circulating huge amount of money through their platform with existing inefficiencies that ultimately creates hurdles for the freelancers. They deduct huge amount from their users earning by charging 40% of transaction cost. The Storm market is striving to resolve the problems by providing following benefits, such as as compared to traditional micro-task marketplaces, they will charge reduce transaction fees. Besides, they Eliminate the interruption of any middlemen between buyers and sellers. Storm Market is a gamified micro-task marketplace that enables users to earn by completing different tasks. The company is expanding its platform by creating decentralized storm market by incorporating blockchain technology. In storm market, people can use their skills and talents to accomplish various tasks and get good rewards for it in the form of tokens. In short, a company is aiming to operate decentralized platform where anyone can offer or engage in tasks by utilizing blockchain based smart contracts supported by tokens (ERC-20). Check out CoinBureau for the complete review of Storm Token.
|1 STMX 兑换 AUD
A$0.0091231616
|1 STMX 兑换 GBP
￡0.004533248
|1 STMX 兑换 EUR
€0.0054398976
|1 STMX 兑换 USD
$0.00566656
|1 STMX 兑换 MYR
RM0.0253295232
|1 STMX 兑换 TRY
₺0.2000862336
|1 STMX 兑换 JPY
¥0.8888566016
|1 STMX 兑换 RUB
₽0.63182144
|1 STMX 兑换 INR
₹0.4859641856
|1 STMX 兑换 IDR
Rp91.3961162368
|1 STMX 兑换 PHP
₱0.3279238272
|1 STMX 兑换 EGP
￡E.0.28757792
|1 STMX 兑换 BRL
R$0.0351893376
|1 STMX 兑换 CAD
C$0.0081598464
|1 STMX 兑换 BDT
৳0.67715392
|1 STMX 兑换 NGN
₦8.7581784704
|1 STMX 兑换 UAH
₴0.2386188416
|1 STMX 兑换 VES
Bs0.28899456
|1 STMX 兑换 PKR
Rs1.579270272
|1 STMX 兑换 KZT
₸2.9745473408
|1 STMX 兑换 THB
฿0.19407968
|1 STMX 兑换 TWD
NT$0.186429824
|1 STMX 兑换 CHF
Fr0.005099904
|1 STMX 兑换 HKD
HK$0.0440291712
|1 STMX 兑换 MAD
.د.م0.0572889216