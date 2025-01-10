什么是PLEB Token (PLEB)

The memecoin for plebs. we are plebs. Pleb is for the ones who can’t catch a break. The ones who ape tops and sell bottoms and like to invest in rug pull scams. Look no further anon, Pleb is now your home, your calling. The token was made to be completely safe for all plebs, which is why there is 0 tax and liquidity has been burnt. Pleb get reky no more. Total Supply 123,123,123,123,123 $PLEB PLEB is built by plebs, for plebs. 94% of the supply were sent to the uniswap liquidity pool. LP tokens were burnt forever and the contract is renounced so plebs can enjoy the ride safely. The other 6% of the supply is reserved for future CEX listings and giveaways so pleb can grow and more plebs can join us. ‘This time for the plebs to rise!

MEXC是领先的加密货币交易所，受到全球超过 1,000 万用户的信赖。它被誉为市场上代币选择最广泛、上币速度最快、交易费用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，体验市场顶级流动性和最具竞争力的费用！

PLEB Token (PLEB) 资源 白皮书 官网